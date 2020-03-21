Report: Pelosi Said Trump Was a “National Security Threat” – Now She’s Begging Him to Use More of His Powers

Just a couple months ago Nancy Pelosi was calling President Trump a “threat to national security.”

Pelosi made the appeal to Trump in a Thursday statement, imploring him to invoke the Defense Production Act to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Right now, shortages of critical medical and personal protective equipment are harming our ability to fight the coronavirus epidemic, endangering frontline workers and making it harder to care for those who fall ill,” Pelosi wrote.

“The President must immediately use the powers of the Defense Production Act to mass produce and coordinate distribution of these critical supplies, before the need worsens and the shortages become even more dire.”

Pelosi’s demand comes after worries that the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus could swamp U.S. hospitals and stress medical infrastructure.

A nationwide shortage of medical masks, hand sanitizer and gloves have underscored the supply chain’s weaknesses during the current pandemic.

The speaker stressed the importance of Trump’s immediate action.

“There is not a day to lose,” Pelosi wrote. “We must put more testing, more protective equipment and more ventilators into the hands of our frontline workers immediately.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --