California City Issues Coronavirus Emergency Order Allowing Ban on Gun Sales

The city of Fresno, California, declared a coronavirus state of emergency that allows gun, alcohol, and certain gasoline sales to be banned by the city.

Fox 26 reported the issuance of the order and noted that it gives the city “broad powers” to:

Suspend the sale of firearms and ammo. Suspend the sale of alcohol. Order a general curfew. Order the closing of all taverns. Order a price or rate freeze on consumer goods and on hotels if lodging is limited. Order a halt to gasoline sales, except as fuel pumped into vehicles’ gasoline tanks. Order the closing of any business where crowds “tend to gather,” including theaters, amusement areas, gyms, stadiums, etc.

The Frenso website explains that the emergency declaration allows the prohibition on certain sales–i.e., guns, alcohol, etc.–to be handled by the issuance of separate, subsequent orders. The site says the city may make the subsequent orders “in the interest of public safety and welfare,” and one of those orders would result in “the discontinuance of selling, distributing, dispensing, or giving away of firearms, ammunition or explosive of any character whatsoever.” – READ MORE

