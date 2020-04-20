Senator Barrasso: ‘Schumer And Pelosi’ Have ‘Slowed Down’ Helping America To Get Their Wishlist Met (VIDEO)

Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday that Democratic leaders House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) have “slowed down” the federal government’s ability to get Americans financial help during the coronavirus crisis.

On FOX News, @SenJohnBarrasso (also a doctor) says “it’s time to re-open America” with a smart, science-backed approach. He notes it’s nonsensical to treat WY the same as NJ. Energy, agriculture, construction can be opened right away, he says, while still being safe. pic.twitter.com/0akyNhDbAS — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) April 20, 2020

Barrasso made the remarks in response to Bartiromo asking him about the Paycheck Protection Program, which ran out of money last week after Senate Democrats refused to replenish it.

“There are small businesses and paychecks needing to be gotten taken care of,” Barrasso said. “There are people who are still applying for these loans. I see it in Wyoming. It’s been very successful, $350 billion already spent. It’s helped 15 million Americans stay on the payroll.” – READ MORE

