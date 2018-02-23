WATCH: Trump Calls Deputy a ‘Coward’ for Not Engaging Florida Shooter

NEW: President Trump criticizes Florida deputy who didn’t confront school shooter: “He certainly did a poor job.” https://t.co/k5toZicabP pic.twitter.com/3b89qhFpMz — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) February 23, 2018

President Donald Trump criticized a sheriff’s deputy who was present during a massacre at a Florida high school last week but stayed outside the building, calling him a coward.

The deputy, Scot Peterson, “certainly did a poor job,” Trump said. He “didn’t react properly under pressure or they were a coward,” the president said to reporters as he left the White House Friday morning.

A former student armed with an AR-15-style rifle killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14. Trump has proposed training and arming some teachers to deter and fight assailants.

“You have to have a certain amount of offensive power” within schools, Trump said. The National Rifle Association, he said, “wants to do the right thing. I’ve been speaking to them and they do want to do the right thing.” – READ MORE

