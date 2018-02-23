Uncategorized
Report: Trump Open to Raising ‘Minimum Age for Owning Certain Firearms’
A “White House source” informed Fox News that President Trump is open to raising the “minimum age for owning certain firearms.”
The federal minimum age for purchasing a handgun is 21-years old while the minimum age for purchasing a long gun is 18. The ability to buy long guns at age 18 came under scrutiny after 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz carried an AR-15 into a gun-free zone in Florida and opened fire on students, killing 17.
Fox News reports that Trump is “open to…a rise in the minimum age for owning certain firearms” in the wake of the Florida attack.
This news emerged on the same day that Trump directed the DOJ to finalize plans to ban bump stocks amid the current gun control outcry. – READ MORE
