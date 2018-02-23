Security
Sheriff: Security Guard Thwarted Mass Shooting at California High School
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirms that a security guard at Whittier, California’s El Camino High School thwarted a mass shooting on Friday.
CBS News reports the resource officer overheard a student talking about attacking the school just two days after 17 were shot and killed in Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Authorities were contacted about the “disgruntled student” and sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to his residence. LA County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Nicole Nishida told AP that the deputies searched the home and found “multiple guns and ammunition.”- READ MORE
Breitbart