Sheriff: Security Guard Thwarted Mass Shooting at California High School

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirms that a security guard at Whittier, California’s El Camino High School thwarted a mass shooting on Friday.

CBS News reports the resource officer overheard a student talking about attacking the school just two days after 17 were shot and killed in Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Authorities were contacted about the “disgruntled student” and sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to his residence. LA County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Nicole Nishida told AP that the deputies searched the home and found “multiple guns and ammunition.”- READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *