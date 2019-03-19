WATCH: Trump accuses Silicon Valley of colluding to silence conservatives

President Trump on Tuesday suggested that Google, Facebook and Twitter have colluded with each other to discriminate against Republicans.

“We use the word collusion very loosely all the time. And I will tell you there is collusion with respect to that,” Trump said during a press conference at the White House Rose Garden. “Something has to be going on. You see the level, in many cases, of hatred for a certain group of people that happened to be in power, that happened to win the election.

“Something’s happening with those groups of folks that are running Facebook and Google and Twitter and I do think we have to get to the bottom of it,” he added.

The president's comments marked an escalation in his criticism of U.S. tech giants like Twitter, a platform that he frequently uses to promote his policies and denounce his political opponents.