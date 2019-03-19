CNN’s Jim Acosta complains about Rose Garden press conference where he didn’t get a question

CNN’s Jim Acosta didn’t get chosen to ask a question during President Trump’s Rose Garden press conference with Brazil president Jair Bolsaonaro on Tuesday, but he managed to complain about a reporter who did.

Daily Caller White House correspondent Saagar Enjeti was allowed to ask multiple questions, including whether or not the Supreme Court will be expanded and Trump’s thoughts on the state of social media.

CNN’S JIM ACOSTA MOCKED FOR ACCIDENTALLY PROVING THAT BORDER WALLS WORK

Following the press conference, Acosta accused Enjeti of asking Trump a softball question, but it seems the CNN reporter wasn’t paying close attention because the question was directed at the Brazilian president, as opposed to Trump.

“The question was asked in a way that really teed it up, like a game of tee-ball here in the Rose Garden. The president was just sort of served up a softball, there, when he was asked whether or not the Democrats are advancing a lot of socialist ideas. You heard Bolsaonaro go off on that as well,” Acosta said on CNN immediately after the press conference.

Acosta accused Enjeti of lobbing an easy question about socialism to Trump, but the Daily Caller reporter didn’t ask Trump the question about socialism. After Enjeti asked Trump a pair of questions about the Supreme Court and social media, he directed his third question to Bolsaonaro. – READ MORE