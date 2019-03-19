Trevor Noah: Trump and the New Zealand Shooter Are ‘Products of the Same White Supremacy’ (VIDEO)

Comedy Central host Trevor Noah said that while he doesn’t directly blame President Donald Trump for the mass shooting in New Zealand, he thinks that the shooter and Trump are “inspired by the same things,” namely “white supremacy.”

“One of the things that got me about this whole thing was people trying to blame Trump for it,” Trevor Noah said about the mass shooting last week in mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

“And I know this is controversial, but I don’t blame Trump. I think in many ways, Trump is similar to climate change, in that I don’t think you can pin any one storm directly on climate change, but you’ve got to admit that climate change has an effect on increasing the probability of these storms, and I feel like Trump is the same thing, I don’t think he’s the cause of any of these things but he does in some way raise the temperature enough that we’ll see more of these things happening.”

“What I have started realizing, and it’s a scary thought, is that, I disagree with people who say Donald Trump inspired the shooter in New Zealand.”

“For me, I feel like Donald Trump is inspired by the same things as the shooter in New Zealand — they’re products of the same white supremacy. They believe the same things. You know, Donald Trump, and these people run around always saying, ‘Oh he’s not a white supremacist.’ Yeah, but all white supremacists think he’s a white supremacist,” Noah said. – READ MORE