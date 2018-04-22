Nude gunman kills four, hero grabs gun at Nashville waffle house

A man who was naked but for a green jacket shot and killed at least four people before a patron snatched his gun and tossed it over the counter at a Waffle House restaurant near Nashville, Tennessee early Sunday, police said.

The gunman, armed with what was described as an AR-15 assault-type rifle, shot and killed two people in the parking lot of the restaurant in Antioch, a section of southeast Nashville, shortly before 3:30 a.m. (0830 GMT).

He then entered the restaurant and opened fire on patrons, police said, killing one and wounding another, who later died.

One diner who had hidden near the restrooms dashed out and pulled the rifle from the gunman.

“The shots had stopped so he decided to rush the gunman, actually wrestled that assault rifle away, tossed it over the counter and, at that point, the gunman fled,” police spokesman Don Aaron said.

READ MORE:

