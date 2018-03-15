Politics TV
WATCH: Tomi Lahren Explodes on Liberal When She Actually Compares Anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan to Trump
On Tuesday night’s episode of “Hannity,” Tomi Lahren and Cathy Areu got into a heated argument over Nation of Islam founder Louis Farrakhan and his ties with Democrats.
Areu was quick to agree with host Sean Hannity that Farrakhan was anti-Semitic, but then she dismissed his credibility by saying he’s a “non-player in politics” and just “old news.” Areu then compared Farrakhan to President Donald Trump.
“Sounds like President Trump: non-Latino, non-Muslim,” Areu said. “I mean, this is a racist living in the White House, so it doesn’t sound very different from Farrakhan to me.” – READ MORE
IJR - Independent Journal Review