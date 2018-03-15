Federal Judge Again Dismisses ‘Clock Boy’ Ahmed Mohamed’s Cuckoo Discrimination Lawsuit

Time is up for “Clock Boy” Ahmed Mohamed and his father Mohamed’s desperate, attention-seeking, discrimination lawsuit against the city of Irving, Texas, and its school district.

On Tuesday, United States District Judge Sam Lindsay dismissed the Mohameds’ lawsuit “with prejudice,” meaning the case is over and done with.

Not 10 months ago, in May 2017, Judge Lindsay dismissed a similar discrimination suit by the family.

He ruled that no Irving city or school official “intentionally discriminated against A.M. based on his race or religion” when, in September 2015, officials questioned and arrested Ahmed for bringing to school what looked like a bomb.

But at the time of that ruling the judge left the door open to the Mohameds amending and refiling their lawsuit, which they did a few days later. – READ MORE

