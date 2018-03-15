Obama Commemorates ANOTHER Death With Photo Of Himself

Former President Barack Obama commemorated recently deceased scientist Stephen Hawking’s death with a photo of himself, repeating a well worn pattern of his presidency.

Have fun out there among the stars. pic.twitter.com/S285MTwGtp — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 14, 2018

The former president repeated the trend with civil rights icon Rosa Parks, Arnold Palmer, Nelson Mandela, and 9/11. – READ MORE

