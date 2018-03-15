Politics
Obama Commemorates ANOTHER Death With Photo Of Himself
Former President Barack Obama commemorated recently deceased scientist Stephen Hawking’s death with a photo of himself, repeating a well worn pattern of his presidency.
Have fun out there among the stars. pic.twitter.com/S285MTwGtp
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 14, 2018
The former president repeated the trend with civil rights icon Rosa Parks, Arnold Palmer, Nelson Mandela, and 9/11. – READ MORE
The Daily Caller