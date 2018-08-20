WATCH: Tom Fitton DESTROYS Robert Mueller – Says He Needs to be Called Before Congress for Questioning

Judicial Watch founder and chairman Tom Fitton joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures this morning.

The two discussed the ongoing corrupt and criminal Mueller witch hunt against President Trump.

Trump had ‘no problem’ with White House counsel’s testimony

Trump attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani refuted speculation Sunday that White House counsel Donald McGahn had flipped on President Trump, accusing “desperate” investigators of leaking information about the attorney’s cooperation with the special counsel in order to lure the president into a perjury trap.

“They’re down to desperation time,” Mr. Giuliani said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “They have to write a report, and they don’t have a single bit of evidence.”

(…)

Mr. Giuliani said the president has “encouraged all the people who testified to tell the truth, to take as long as they needed to do that, and as long as they did, they’ll have no problem with the president or us.”

“And we have no reason to believe that Don McGahn didn’t do that,” he added.

He said the leak indicated that the Mueller team is panicking because "they know they don't have a case, there was no collusion, there was no obstruction, they can't prove it, and they are trying to get the president to testify," Mr. Giulianitold Fox's "Justice with Judge Jeanine."