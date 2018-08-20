3-Year-Old Boy Shot Over Yet Another Bloody Weekend in Democrat-Led Chicago

The city where crime lord Al Capone was brought down can’t even protect its toddlers.

In yet another blood-drenched weekend for Chicago, a 3-year-old boy was wounded along with seven others Friday night in a single gun battle, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Another 23 people were shot in a 12-hour period from Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning, the Tribune reported. At least one of them was killed.

The toddler was hit in the left shin and was taken by the police to the hospital. The boy is in stable condition.

Donovan Price, a pastor and advocate for Chicago’s crime victims, has had enough.

“Today, a 3-year-old … part of a mass shooting … another mass shooting in Chicago. There’s something that needs to be done,” Price said, according to Fox News. – READ MORE

At least 46 people were shot in Chicago — two of which were killed — since Friday night, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The shootings add to another weekend of violence in the Windy City, which has been ravaged by gun violence in 2018.

On Saturday, three people were shot during a back-to-school peace picnic held at a playground in the city.

The violence reportedly began after a group of men showed up to the event and started fighting.

The Sun-Times also reported that a 3-year-old boy was shot in the left shin Friday night on the city’s South Side.– READ MORE