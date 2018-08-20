Rudy Giuliani LAUGHS OUT LOUD AND CLAPS When Told about Crazy John Brennan’s Threats to Sue Him (VIDEO)

Former New York City Mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures this morning.

Rudy went off on John Brennan accusing him of launching the fraudulent Russian conspiracy against Donald Trump.

Rudy Giuliani: What I didn’t realize until all of this evidence started to come in is this is all being orchestrated by John Brennan. He is the one ultimately when the Steele dossier is worth nothing, none of it proves to be true, when none of it is verified. And even Comey said none of it was verified and they used it as a basis to get wiretaps, he peddles the report to Harry Reid. A total set up…- READ MORE

Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s attorney, said Sunday he would “love” to have former CIA Director John Brennan under oath, after the ex-security chief said he was considering taking legal action due to his security clearance being revoked by the president last week.

“We take his deposition right away,” Giuliani told Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures.” “As the plaintiff he’d have to go first. I’d volunteer to do that case for the president. I’d love to have Brennan under oath for two, three days. We’ll find out about Brennan and we’ll find out what a terrible job he did.”

Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, said he would like Trump to allow him to defend him in court against any legal action Brennan might take.

“My payment for this investigation and my representation of the president is to get to depose John Brennan, one of the biggest, biggest frauds in the history of this country,” he said. – READ MORE