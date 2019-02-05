WATCH: Tom Brady’s ‘Reagan’ Audible Results in a ‘Run to the Right,’ Obviously

Many Wondered If Super Bowl Champion Quarterback Tom Brady Was “trolling The Left,” When He Called Out A “reagan” Audible During Sunday’s Big Game.

In the third quarter, the mics on the field caught Brady calling an audible to his teammates and was heard yelling “Reagan, Reagan,” Fox News reported.

Booth announcer Tony Romo immediately asked “Is that Ronald Reagan?”

Well you know this was my favorite #Superbowl moment with a @ronaldreagan40 shoutout! “Of course Reagan means run to the RIGHT” Cc @ReaganWorld pic.twitter.com/fhUiOCTXmM — PARIS (@PARISDENNARD) February 4, 2019

Sure enough, when the play commenced, Brady’s players ran to the right. Romo quickly added what the Reagan audible means: “Obviously, Reagan means run to the right.”- READ MORE