Trump Golfs With Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Has A Message For Everyone About Tiger

On Saturday, President Trump enjoyed a round of golf at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida with two golf legends who reportedly hadn’t played together in nearly 20 years: Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. After initially tweeting about the round with the two great golfers, the president provided fans an update on Woods’ game

On Saturday morning, Trump tweeted out a photo of him and the two pros at the Jupiter course. “Great morning at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida with Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods!” he wrote.

“Everyone is asking how Tiger played yesterday,” Trump wrote. “The answer is Great! He was long, straight & putted fantastically well. He shot a 64. Tiger is back & will be winning Majors again!”

The president also made a note about Nicklaus's play and his relationship with Woods. "Not surprisingly, Jack also played really well. His putting is amazing!" he wrote. "Jack & Tiger like each other."