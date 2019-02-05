NJ Dems Propose Legislation To Potentially REMOVE Trump’s Name From 2020 Ballot

Lawmakers in New Jersey have revived legislation intended to keep President Donald Trump’s name off the ballot in 2020. Democrats have targeted Trump with a proposal that “requires candidates for President and Vice-President of United States to disclose federal income tax returns to appear on ballot” and “prohibits Electoral College electors from voting for candidates who fail to file income tax returns.”

As he has yet to disclose his tax returns, President Trump’s name, if all things were to stay the same, would not appear on the ballot in the Garden State come 2020 if the bill were to pass.

As a candidate and serving as president, Trump has refused to disclose his tax returns. In modern tradition, disclosing one’s tax returns is the normal course of procedure, albeit not required. Responding to requests for the disclosure from Democrats and critics on the Right, Trump has said that he was advised by lawyers not to disclose his returns because he is under audit by the IRS.

“I think there’s something there,” criticized former Republican governor Mitt Romney during the 2016 presidential election. “Either he’s not anywhere near as wealthy as he says he is or he hasn’t been paying the kind of taxes we would expect him to pay, or perhaps he hasn’t been giving money to the vets or to the disabled like he’s been telling us he’s doing.” – READ MORE