WATCH: Tim Tebow’s First At-Bat In Class AA Is Classic Tebow

Tim Tebow’s first at-bat in Double-A couldn’t have gone much better. In fact, the only way it could’ve been more Tebowesque is if there’d been one more runner on base.

In the NFL quarterback-turned-minor league baseball player’s first at-bat with the Mets’ Class AA affiliate, the Binghamton Rumbles Ponies (real name), he crushed a three-run homer — on the first pitch. Here are a few angles on the blast:

First pitch and it’s GONE! @TimTebow goes deep in his first Double-AA at bat! We lead 5-0 into the 2nd!#LetsRumble pic.twitter.com/gWmb8wVQL6 — Rumble Ponies (@RumblePoniesBB) April 5, 2018

Tim Tebow’s first Double-A at bat? Home Run, of course (📷 by @NewsdaySports) pic.twitter.com/TgbLg1n42l — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 5, 2018

What makes the moment even more memorable is that it’s now the second time Tebow’s started his career in a league with a home run. He pulled off the same feat at his first at-bat for the Class A Colombia Fireflies last year. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1