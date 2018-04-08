True Pundit

WATCH: Tim Tebow’s First At-Bat In Class AA Is Classic Tebow

Posted on by
Tim Tebow’s first at-bat in Double-A couldn’t have gone much better. In fact, the only way it could’ve been more Tebowesque is if there’d been one more runner on base.

In the NFL quarterback-turned-minor league baseball player’s first at-bat with the Mets’ Class AA affiliate, the Binghamton Rumbles Ponies (real name), he crushed a three-run homer — on the first pitch. Here are a few angles on the blast:

What makes the moment even more memorable is that it’s now the second time Tebow’s started his career in a league with a home run. He pulled off the same feat at his first at-bat for the Class A Colombia Fireflies last year. READ MORE

