WATCH: Tim Tebow’s First At-Bat In Class AA Is Classic Tebow
Tim Tebow’s first at-bat in Double-A couldn’t have gone much better. In fact, the only way it could’ve been more Tebowesque is if there’d been one more runner on base.
In the NFL quarterback-turned-minor league baseball player’s first at-bat with the Mets’ Class AA affiliate, the Binghamton Rumbles Ponies (real name), he crushed a three-run homer — on the first pitch. Here are a few angles on the blast:
First pitch and it’s GONE! @TimTebow goes deep in his first Double-AA at bat!
We lead 5-0 into the 2nd!#LetsRumble pic.twitter.com/gWmb8wVQL6
— Rumble Ponies (@RumblePoniesBB) April 5, 2018
Tim Tebow’s first Double-A at bat? Home Run, of course (📷 by @NewsdaySports) pic.twitter.com/TgbLg1n42l
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 5, 2018
What makes the moment even more memorable is that it’s now the second time Tebow’s started his career in a league with a home run. He pulled off the same feat at his first at-bat for the Class A Colombia Fireflies last year. – READ MORE
