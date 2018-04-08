Shock: HuffPost Features Video of Black Woman Who Wants to Teach 1 Million Women to Shoot Guns for Self-Defense

HuffPost released a video that showcased the efforts of an activist unlikely to receive so much attention from such a liberal outlet.

Marchelle “Tig” Tigner-Washington — a national guard veteran and firearm instructor — graced HuffPost’s website, proclaiming her mission to empower one million women by teaching them how to shoot firearms.

Through her organization “Trigger Happy Firearm Instruction,” Tigner-Washington offers classes for women to learn about firearm safety and usage.

A sexual assault and domestic violence survivor herself, Tigner-Washington said she felt safer after working at a shooting range. “When I started working at the range, I realized, ‘Hey I feel more safe walking around now,’” she said.

She explained that most of the women in her class were “victimized in some way” and said they felt more powerful after her instruction. “’I don’t feel like a victim, I feel like a survivor,’” she said quoting the women. – READ MORE

