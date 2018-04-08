Michelle Obama Mocks Trump, Compares Americans To Children

Barack Obama won the presidency in 2008 as by far the least qualified of the major candidates in the field, including his primary challenger Hillary Clinton, but his wife now bemoans Americans’ electing the less-qualified candidate in 2016 — who’s ended up, she says, acting like the irresponsible parent who lets his children (the American people) do the “fun” thing rather than the responsible thing.

The former first lady’s comments came during her appearance at the Simmons Leadership Conference in Boston on Thursday. Her husband’s administration, she told the audience, was like “having the ‘good parent’ at home — the responsible parent, the one who told you to eat your carrots and go to bed on time,” The Hillreports.

“And now we have the other parent,” she continued. “We thought it’d feel fun — maybe it feels fun for now because we can eat candy all day and stay up late and not follow the rules.” – READ MORE

