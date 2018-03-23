True Pundit

Entertainment Politics TV

Watch Three Liberal Millionaires Lecture Americans About Income Inequality

Posted on by
Share:

On Monday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-V.T.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and Hollywood director Michael Moore hosted the Inequality Townhall to discuss how the top one percent of Americans own more than the 99 percent, the decline of the middle class, and the rise of the oligarchy.

“Over the last forty year, the middle class of this country has declined while oligarchy is on the rise,” Sanders said.

Warren net worth was reported to be at least between $3.7 million and $10 million in 2015. Sanders, who famously has three homes, is estimated to be worth over $1 million after publishing a book last year.

Moore was estimated to be worth $50 million when he filed for divorce in 2013. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Watch Three Liberal Millionaires Lecture Americans About Income Inequality
Watch Three Liberal Millionaires Lecture Americans About Income Inequality

Each of them is part of the one percent they are warning people about.
IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: