Watch Three Liberal Millionaires Lecture Americans About Income Inequality

On Monday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-V.T.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and Hollywood director Michael Moore hosted the Inequality Townhall to discuss how the top one percent of Americans own more than the 99 percent, the decline of the middle class, and the rise of the oligarchy.

Three millionaires – Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Michael Moore – attempt to take on income inequality at a town hall pic.twitter.com/ARVfkdf7Fr — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) March 20, 2018

“Over the last forty year, the middle class of this country has declined while oligarchy is on the rise,” Sanders said.

Warren net worth was reported to be at least between $3.7 million and $10 million in 2015. Sanders, who famously has three homes, is estimated to be worth over $1 million after publishing a book last year.

Moore was estimated to be worth $50 million when he filed for divorce in 2013. – READ MORE

