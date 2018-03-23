Bill Murray: Parkland Students Just Like Those Who Ended Vietnam War

Just when Bill Murray was starting to put the cool back in party crashing, he joined the ranks of the pro-gun control parade by comparing the Parkland protesters to the “Ho Ho Ho Chi Minh” chanting college hippies of the Vietnam War era.

Say it ain’t so, Bill.

Writing an op-ed for NBC News, the former “Ghostbusters” actor said we live in “interesting times” and then propped up high school students who haven’t yet spent time in the real world (celebrities can relate) as great arbiters of moral authority because they still have their “idealism.”

“The thing that’s so powerful about students is that, when you haven’t had your idealism broken yet, you’re able to speak from a place that has no confusion, where there is a clear set of values,” says Murray.

“I was thinking, looking at the kids in Parkland, Florida who have started these anti-gun protests, that it really was the students that began the end of the Vietnam War,” Murray said. “It was the students who made all the news, and that noise started, and then the movement wouldn’t stop.” – READ MORE

