Chief Wahoo Will No Longer Be Allowed on Hall of Fame Plaques
The Major League Baseball Hall of Fame will no longer allow Chief Wahoo, the longtime logo of the Cleveland Indians, to be displayed on Hall of Fame plaques.
The Hall of Fame announced their position in a statement released on Wednesday:
The issue came about last month as soon-to-be-inducted Hall of Famer and former Indian Jim Thome, announced that he did not want the Wahoo logo on his cap or plaque, when he gets enshrined. – READ MORE
