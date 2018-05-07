WATCH: This video taken near the volcanic eruption on Hawaii’s Kilauea is ‘terrifying’

#BREAKING This is video just into our newsroom. It was shot 5 acres in on Makamae St. on the Kalapana side. #Kilauea pic.twitter.com/BbXK15eCG0 — Allyson Blair (@AllysonBlairTV) May 5, 2018

Here’s footage of some of the lava activity inside Leilani Estates from CB photographer @corylumphoto #Kilauea #bigisland pic.twitter.com/OkZz9xw6aJ — Honolulu Civil Beat (@CivilBeat) May 5, 2018

Mt. Kilauea on the big island of Hawaii is again showing volcanic activity, and here’s a new video that’s amazing and scary all at the same time – READ MORE

