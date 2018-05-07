Politics TV
WATCH: CNN tries to provoke Waffle House shooting hero, but he remains pure CLASS
CNN’s Van Jones tries to provoke an answer out of Waffle House shooting hero James Shaw Jr. by telling him that Trump has contacted Kanye West but not him.
Shaw’s response is excellent, he is humble and a complete class act. pic.twitter.com/3okD38JGXz
— Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) May 6, 2018
In another example of CNN being CNN, Van Jones tried to get Waffle House shooting hero James Shaw Jr. to answer why he thinks President Trump took the time to reach out to Kanye West but not to him. – READ MORE
