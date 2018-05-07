True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: CNN tries to provoke Waffle House shooting hero, but he remains pure CLASS

Posted on by
Share:

In another example of CNN being CNN, Van Jones tried to get Waffle House shooting hero James Shaw Jr. to answer why he thinks President Trump took the time to reach out to Kanye West but not to him. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

PERFECT: CNN tries to provoke Waffle House shooting hero, but he remains pure CLASS
PERFECT: CNN tries to provoke Waffle House shooting hero, but he remains pure CLASS

Yep, that is CNN.

twitchy.com twitchy.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: