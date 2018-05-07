Ay CARAMBA! SPLC’S extra hot take on Cinco de Mayo is NO BUENO

We won’t be the least bit surprised if the Southern Poverty Law Center takes issue with our headline and accuses us of ‘cultural appropriation’, after all, we did DARE to use Spanish words and apparently that’s somehow a bad thing.

Then again, it wouldn’t have been Cinco de Mayo without Lefties shaming Americans for celebrating Mexican culture …

Most of the festivities surrounding #CincodeMayo in the US are textbook examples of cultural appropriation, relegating the history and culture of Mexican people to novelty items. Mexican culture cannot be reduced to tacos, oversized sombreros and piñatas. https://t.co/kffsaJWPUJ — Southern Poverty Law Center (@splcenter) May 5, 2018

From Tolerance.org: Cinco de Mayo morphed into a celebration of Mexican “heritage” that is painfully falseand largely publicized through alcohol advertising. Most of the festivities surrounding Cinco de Mayo in the United States are textbook examples of cultural appropriation, relegating the vast history and culture of Mexican people to a few novelty items. Mexican culture cannot be reduced to tacos, oversized sombreros and piñatas.– READ MORE

