The “Lock her up!” chant reserved for Hillary Clinton at Donald Trump’s campaign rallies during the 2016 presidential campaign was aimed at a new target Tuesday: U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California.

Before a crowd in Council Bluffs, Iowa, President Trump accused Feinstein of leaking a letter in which Christine Blasey Ford wrote that now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh had engaged in sexual misconduct three decades ago.

“How about Senator Feinstein. That’s another beauty,” said Trump, who was in Iowa campaigning for Republican candidates ahead of next month’s midterm elections.

Seconds later, the president's supporters started the familiar "Lock her up!" chant.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) slammed Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and other Democrat senators for taking aim at Judge Brett Kavanaugh, saying he was “yelling” when he testified — Graham has actively supported Kavanaugh.

Graham erupted during the hearing when the Supreme Court nominee testified against sexual assault accusations, slamming his Democrat colleges for the “sham” hearing.

Graham said, during a Fox News interview, that Christine Blasey Ford’s lawyers are “playing a game” by withholding therapist notes from the Senate Judiciary Committee that were previously shared with The Washington Post.

He added that Ford has "been used by the Democratic Party" and "the person who betrayed her trust and leaked her name to media had a political agenda."