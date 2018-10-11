California Elections Official Does Not Know if Non-Citizens Have Voted

California Secretary Of State Alex Padilla Does Not Know If Any Of The 1,500 People Who Were Improperly Registered To Vote By The Department Of Motor Vehicles (Dmv) This Year Voted In The June Primary Elections, The Associated Press Reports.

On Tuesday, multiple news outlets reported that the DMV had erroneously registered 1,500 people, including non-citizens, to vote between April and September. The reports came after the state government insisted for years that its safeguards would prevent that for happening — a significant concern given a 2015 law that allowed illegal aliens to obtain driver’s licenses, and a 2017 law that automatically registered Californians to vote when they obtained driver’s licenses, if otherwise eligible. While the state says that no illegal aliens were registered to vote, at least one legal alien was confirmed as having been registered.

Padilla added that the DMV may have to suspend the “motor voter” program if problems persist. Last month, Padilla admitted that 23,000 registrations had been filed with significant errors. – READ MORE

Republican voters are madder about the treatment of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his Senate confirmation process and are more likely to vote in November than Democrats, according to a new national survey.

“Sixty-two percent of Republicans are more likely to vote because of the Kavanaugh controversy, compared to 54 percent of Democrats and 46 percent of voters not affiliated with either major political party,” Rasmussen Reports said in making its results public Wednesday. (The party affiliation of the generic angry guy pictured above is unknown.)

Rasmussen also said Wednesday that voters are now evenly split between Democrats and Republicans on the generic ballot for the November 6 voting, with each party drawing 45 percent support.

Democrats have led the generic ballot, which measures which party’s candidates a voter plans to support, all of 2018, often by double digits.- READ MORE