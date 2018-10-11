Truck set on fire because of pro-Trump stickers, owner says

A truck adorned with several stickers supporting President Trump was reportedly set ablaze and vandalized with spray paint outside a bar in Washington state, in what the owner believes was a targeted attack.

“If you say anything that someone doesn’t like, you are ultimately a target,” Johnny MacKay told KOIN-TV of Portland, Ore. “You’re automatically the enemy and they have to hurt you.”

After having a few drinks at the bar in Vancouver, Wash., MacKay told the station he decided to take an Uber home and leave his truck overnight in the parking lot. He said he left his vehicle under a light in hopes that it would discourage anyone from trying to break in.

The truck had two stickers on the bumper in support of President Trump, one of which read: “TRUMP 2020.”

Randy Sanchagrin, who lives across the street from the bar, told the station he ran outside after hearing an explosion to see the truck engulfed in flames.

Over the past few days, President Trump has rightly singled out high-ranking Democratic support for a mob mentality. Speaking in Iowa, President Trump told a crowd of 9,000 that the Democrats were an “angry mob” pushing “policies of anger, division and destruction.” He explained, “You don’t hand matches to an arsonist and you don’t give power to an angry left-wing mob, and that’s what the Democrats are.”

Democrats accurately fired back that Trump has spent much of his political career operating off of anger, and that he hasn’t been averse to using violent rhetoric when it seems useful. But that’s just a form of whataboutism, and an insufficient response to the Democrats’ open embrace of mobbing over the past few weeks. In the last 24 hours alone, Hillary Clinton has called for an end to civility with Republicans, former attorney general Eric Holder has said, “When they go low, we kick them,” and Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) has refused to push back against Leftist activists who confront Republicans in restaurants.

Just how far has the Democratic Party fallen in 2 short years? Former AG Eric Holder tells cheering crowd "Michelle Obama always says, when they go low, we go high.

No. No.

When they go low, we kick them."

Chants of "flight!" "That's what this new Democratic party is about." pic.twitter.com/jcSJyHNyKH — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 10, 2018

Those latest examples follow hard on Democrats like Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) openly encouraging confrontation in public spaces with Republicans.

Does driving people out of restaurants and banging on the Supreme Court walls sound “pretty mobby” to you? pic.twitter.com/2fiIyzedXF — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 9, 2018

But the media are now engaging in a rather incredible gaslighting tactic: they're claiming that even as top Democrats wink and nod at the mob, there's no such thing as a Leftist mob. Thus, CNN's Brooke Baldwin reacted with utter incredulity at the idea that mobs had anything to do with the Brett Kavanaugh saga