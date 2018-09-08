WATCH: This Spoof Of Cory Booker’s Grandstanding ‘Spartacus’ Moment Is Hilarious

In an inspired spoof of Sen. Cory Booker’s remarks in which he likened himself to the ancient gladiator Spartacus for brazenly breaking the rules of the Senate, The Washington Free Beacon offered an utterly hilarious tweet mocking Booker.

Booker had boasted over releasing what he claimed were confidential documents related to Judge Brett Kavanaugh, bragging, “This is about the closest I’ll probably ever have in my life to an ‘I am Spartacus’ moment.”- READ MORE

The Senate’s top two Republican lawmakers say Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) might be subject to an official review by the Senate Ethics Committee for releasing documents labeled “committee confidential” related to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s past work at the White House.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told Hugh Hewitt on Friday that Booker’s decision — which the Democratic senator acknowledged violated the Senate rules — was “unusual” and that he wouldn’t be surprised if it was reviewed by the Senate Ethics Committee.

“Let me just say this. When you break the Senate rules, it’s something the Ethics Committee could take a look at. And that would be up to them to decide. But it’s routinely looked at the Ethics Committee,” McConnell said.

Pressed if he thought the committee should look into Booker “expeditiously,” McConnell demurred.

“I don’t order, the majority leader doesn’t order the Ethics Committee to take matters up. They do it on their own initiative. … But they have an obligation to look into violations of the Senate rules, and it wouldn’t surprise me if they did,” McConnell said. – READ MORE