Rosie O’Donnell: ‘A Vote for Kavanaugh Is a Vote to Kill Women’

a vote for kavanaugh is a vote to kill women with back alley abortions – come on collins – stand up for women #StopKanavaugh #WOMEN4WOMEN pic.twitter.com/0aDVFzKG51 — ROSIE (@Rosie) September 7, 2018

"A vote for kavanaugh is a vote to kill women with back alley abortions – come on collins – stand up for women," Rosie O'Donnell wrote, adding the hashtags "Stop Kavanaugh" and "women 4 women."

Liberals are registering outrage that the war against the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court isn’t advancing, and they’re blaming Democrat leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

Thirteen organizations signed a letter Wednesday criticizing the Senate minority leader for what they said was a failing effort to stop the nomination.

“Your job as Senate Democratic leader is to lead your caucus in complete opposition to Trump’s attempted Supreme Court takeover and to defend everyone threatened by a Trump Supreme Court,” read the letter to Schumer.

“But unbelievably, nearly two dozen Democrats have still not come out against Kavanaugh, and just last week, you helped Majority Leader Mitch McConnell fast track 15 Trump judicial nominees,” they continued. “That is not the leadership we need.”

Another group is marketing the hashtag "#WTFchuck" in an attempt to pressure Schumer to make sure every Democratic vote is made against Kavanaugh's nomination.