WATCH: ‘The View’ Hosts Say Women Almost Never Lie About Being Raped

According to the hosts of “The View,” women almost never lie about being raped, which is exactly why they think Brett Kavanaugh is guilty of the charge brought against him by Christine Blasey Ford, who alleges he sexually assaulted her at a pool party 36 years ago.

The panel started off with a clip of Donald Trump Jr. saying he now fears for the future of his son based on the “scary” climate that Ford’s allegation has produced. “The View” hosts could not believe he would say this and even suggested his son may already have the tendency to sexually assault.

"You only worry about this for your child if you think your child has these tendencies! If your child is not someone who's assaulting people, it shouldn't be a concern for him," said Whoopi Goldberg.

Whoopi Goldberg criticized Donald Trump Jr. Thursday on “The View,” saying that if he was concerned about his sons, he must think they are likely to assault someone. “You only worry about this for your child if you think your child has these tendencies,” she claimed.

“If you think your child is not someone who is assaulting people, it shouldn’t be a concern for you,” Goldberg continued.

Abby Huntsman jumped in then, defending Trump Jr.'s position by pointing out that, sometimes, innocent men are falsely accused.