Ford’s attorney fires back at Trump: ‘He is a profile in cowardice’

An attorney representing Christine Blasey Ford fired back at President Trump on Tuesday after the president mocked Ford’s testimony concerning her allegation of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Michael Bromwich, who sat beside Ford and her other attorney at last Thursday’s hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, called the president a “profile in cowardice” Tuesday night after Trump took aim at Ford during a rally in Mississippi.

A vicious, vile and soulless attack on Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. Is it any wonder that she was terrified to come forward, and that other sexual assault survivors are as well? She is a remarkable profile in courage. He is a profile in cowardice. https://t.co/UJ0bGxV1EZ — Michael R. Bromwich (@mrbromwich) October 3, 2018

“A vicious, vile and soulless attack on Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. Is it any wonder that she was terrified to come forward, and that other sexual assault survivors are as well?” Bromwich asked Tuesday.

“She is a remarkable profile in courage. He is a profile in cowardice,” the attorney added. – READ MORE

In an unscripted monologue Tuesday night, U.S. President Donald Trump ridiculed Christine Blasey Ford’s account of her alleged sexual assault by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in 1982.

WATCH: President Trump mocks Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony during a rally Tuesday night, then states “a man’s life is shattered,” in reference to Kavanaugh. https://t.co/m518aD9MlZ pic.twitter.com/FI4GIMbOlh — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 3, 2018

Trump was speaking at a campaign rally in Southaven, Mississippi, where the crowd laughed and cheered as the leader of the country mocked Ford’s recollection of her alleged attack.

“I had one beer!” Trump said, mimicking Ford’s testimony on Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Switching into the voice of a mock questioner, Trump asked, “How did you get there?”

“I don’t remember,” he answered in his version of Ford’s voice.

“How did you get home? I don’t remember,” he said, alternating the inflections. “Where is the place? I don’t remember. How many years ago was it? I don’t know … But I only had one beer! That’s all I remember.” – READ MORE