Scholars Publish Absurd Gender Studies Papers To Prove Academia Has Gone Insane

A group of scholars has been getting bogus studies published in peer-reviewed journals to make the point that many in academia no longer value reason when it comes to gender issues.

Helen Pluckrose, a researcher and author; James Lindsay, who has a doctorate in math and is also an author, and philosophy professor Peter Boghossian noticed that “Something has gone wrong in the university – especially in certain fields within the humanities.” The trio set out to prove just how easy it would be to publish various studies of a dubious nature in respected journals.

For one year, the three submitted academic papers to journals covering “cultural studies,” “identity studies” – such as gender studies – and “critical theory.” They submitted 20 papers to relevant journals. So far, seven have been accepted (four of which have already been published online), seven more are under review, and six were rejected. The scholars also say they received four offers to peer-review other papers because of their own studies.

The papers that were published are absurd, the most infamous of which was about how dog parks promote "rape culture" in Portland, Oregon. This paper was so outlandish it caught the attention of Tori Airaksinen, who found the "author" of the piece had lied about her credentials. Airaksinen and others' questioning of the study caused Pluckrose, Lindsay, and Boghossian "to conclude the project early."