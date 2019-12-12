WATCH: ‘The president should apologize to us,’ former FBI top lawyer says after IG report finds the agency made ’17 significant errors’ in its investigation into Trump

Former FBI general counsel James Baker wants President Donald Trump to apologize to him and the entire FBI following the release of the Department of Justice Inspector General’s report that showed the bureau made “17 significant errors” in its investigation into the Trump campaign in 2016.

“I think the president should apologize to us,” Baker said on CNN Monday night. “I respectfully ask him, I would ask him to apologize to me, to my colleagues, because the things he said are just wrong. And I think he should step up and do that at a minimum.”

Baker, who was the FBI’s top lawyer at the launch of the investigation into the Trump campaign, argued the IG report not only disproved Trump’s claim that the investigation was politically motivated, but also that the FBI — and him personally — deserved an apology.

"The conclusions are quite clear that the president's statements over these past several years were all wrong — that there was no hoax, there was no conspiracy to overthrow anybody, there was no sedition, there was no treason, there was no evidence of any of that," Baker also added.