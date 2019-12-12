WATCH: Nadler falls asleep during impeachment hearing AGAIN

Late night, Mr. Chairman?

Jerry Nadler appeared to doze off during the Judiciary Committee hearing today as Democrats pushed articles of impeachment against President Trump. The little nap occurred at 10:44 am.

Republican Rep. Mike Johnson was arguing against impeachment as Nadler’s eyes slowly closed. It’s not clear if he was elbowed back into coherency, or if responsibility got the best of him. – READ MORE

(12/5/19) During the Wednesday hearings, which featured three anti-Trump law professors, Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) actually dozed off.

And it was caught on camera.

President Donald Trump is using this impeachment sham to fundraise for his re-election campaign and reach out to and connect with Americans — and also to brutally mock Dems.

It’s really the smartest and best way to deal with this fiasco. – READ MORE

