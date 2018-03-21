True Pundit

WATCH: The Obama Clip Absolutely No DACA Supporters Want Getting Out

“We all agree on the need to better secure the border and to punish employers who choose to hire illegal immigrants,” Obama said in the 2005 speech.

“We are a generous and welcoming people here in the United States,” Obama said.

“But those who enter the country illegally and those who employ them disrespect the rule of law, and they show disregard for those who are following the law.

“We simply cannot allow people to pour into the United States undetected, undocumented, unchecked, and circumventing the line of people who are waiting patiently, diligently and lawfully to become immigrants in this country.” – READ MORE

My, how things have changed.
