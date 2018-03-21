True Pundit

YouTube Says It’ll Use Wikipedia to Police Videos, Wiki Says It Had No Idea

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki implied Tuesday that the platform was going to partner with Wikipedia in an attempt to refute, or at least balance out, videos peddling conspiracy theories with a new feature.

Wikipedia, however, said Wednesday that it never made an agreement with the Google-owned video streaming subsidiary.

The nonprofit online encyclopedia said its content is “freely licensed for reuse by anyone,” indicating that of course YouTube can still use its information.

“We are always happy to see people, companies, and organizations recognize Wikipedia’s value as a repository of free knowledge,” the Wikimedia Foundation, which operates Wikipedia, said in a statement. “In this case, neither Wikipedia nor the Wikimedia Foundation are part of a formal partnership with YouTube.

“We were not given advance notice of this announcement.”  – READ MORE

Conservative Tribune Conservative Tribune
