WATCH: The Mooch Goes After Michelle Wolf For Tasteless ‘Atrocity,’ Compares Her To Michael Wolff

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci expressed disgust at comedian Michelle Wolf for her attacks on White House press secretary Sarah Sanders at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

“I think what you guys are missing is, you think it’s totally okay to take a cheese graters to somebody’s face, grate their face, drop the cheese grater and say, geez, part of your job is to have the right side of your face bleeding,” Scaramucci said on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” Sunday.

Scaramucci called the insults to Sanders an “atrocity” and compared Michelle Wolf to “Fire And Fury” author Michael Wolff. – READ MORE

