European Union Advocates For Soros-Funded ‘Independent Fact Checkers’ to Combat ‘Fake News’

The European Commission Has Proposed New Measures To Tackle Disinformation And So-called ‘fake News’ Online, Including An Eu-wide Code Of Practice On Disinformation And Support For An “independent Fact-checking Network.”

The new practices intend to make political advertisements more transparent on social media, as well as create an independent fact-checking network in which select members of the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) will take part.

The IFCN was established by the U.S.-based Poynter Institute, which, according to its website is largely funded by various foundations — including left-wing billionaire George Soros’s Open Society Foundations.

Several other “fact-checking” services, including the German Correctiv, have also been linked back to Soros and the Open Society Foundations. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1