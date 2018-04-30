World
European Union Advocates For Soros-Funded ‘Independent Fact Checkers’ to Combat ‘Fake News’
The European Commission Has Proposed New Measures To Tackle Disinformation And So-called ‘fake News’ Online, Including An Eu-wide Code Of Practice On Disinformation And Support For An “independent Fact-checking Network.”
The new practices intend to make political advertisements more transparent on social media, as well as create an independent fact-checking network in which select members of the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) will take part.
The IFCN was established by the U.S.-based Poynter Institute, which, according to its website is largely funded by various foundations — including left-wing billionaire George Soros’s Open Society Foundations.
Several other “fact-checking” services, including the German Correctiv, have also been linked back to Soros and the Open Society Foundations. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
The European Commission has proposed new measures to tackle so-called "fake news" online including an "independent fact-checking network."