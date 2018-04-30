True Pundit

Michael Avenatti: Trump, National Enquirer preparing for Michael Cohen to ‘flip’

The celebrity-gossip tabloid, which is headed by Trump friend David Pecker and which Mr. Trump has cited to support conspiracy theories about Sen. Ted Cruz’s father and the JFK assassination, went after Mr. Cohen Friday with its lead cover article.

“Trump Fixer’s Secrets and Lies,” the headline read, teasing an article that would feature “payoffs & threats exposed.”

“Wow!!! Things are getting so bad that AMI is now starting a campaign to undermine the credibility of Mr. Cohen,” Mr. Avenatti noted on Twitter on Sunday.

Mr. Avenatti, who correctly predicted weeks ago that Mr. Cohen would assert his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, called the cover an insurance policy for the president in his CNN appearance. – READ MORE

Michael Avenatti, lawyer for adult-film actress Stormy Daniels, says President Trump’s longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen will betray him, and the president’s team knows it.

