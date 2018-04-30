Michael Avenatti: Trump, National Enquirer preparing for Michael Cohen to ‘flip’

The celebrity-gossip tabloid, which is headed by Trump friend David Pecker and which Mr. Trump has cited to support conspiracy theories about Sen. Ted Cruz’s father and the JFK assassination, went after Mr. Cohen Friday with its lead cover article.

“Trump Fixer’s Secrets and Lies,” the headline read, teasing an article that would feature “payoffs & threats exposed.”

“Wow!!! Things are getting so bad that AMI is now starting a campaign to undermine the credibility of Mr. Cohen,” Mr. Avenatti noted on Twitter on Sunday.

Wow!!! Things are getting so bad that AMI is now starting a campaign to undermine the credibility of Mr. Cohen. Why? Because they know what I have been saying for weeks – he will soon flip on Mr. Trump and they want to be able to claim he is lying when he does. pic.twitter.com/lW8i6StnLz — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) April 29, 2018

Mr. Avenatti, who correctly predicted weeks ago that Mr. Cohen would assert his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, called the cover an insurance policy for the president in his CNN appearance. – READ MORE

