WATCH: Texas Lawn Company Gets ‘Death Threats’ for Slogan Promoting Legal Workers

A Carrollton, Texas, Business Owner Is Reportedly Receiving Death Threats After Business Cards Surfaced That Promote A Legally Operated Lawn-care Service. At Least One Person Expressed Concern About A “your Alternative To Illegal Lawn Services” Slogan.

Mowmasters owner Jeff Hinkle said he never passed out the cards that are now stirring controversy in the North Texas community. He did not appear to know how the “sample” business card from three years ago got into the public’s eye, CBS DFW CBS11 reported.

The “controversial” cards bear the slogan, “Your Alternative to Illegal Lawn Services.” The card also proclaims, “Taking back Carrollton — One lawn at a time.”

The local CBS affiliate spoke with Fonzie Guzman who appeared to be offended by the card promoting a legally run business.

“I was upset at first, but once I broke it down, I thought, I feel bad for this guy,” Guzman told the reporter. – READ MORE

