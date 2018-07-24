WATCH: Johnny Depp Goes Full ‘Fascist’ At Comic-Con, Weirds Everyone Out

Fresh off of some brutal headlines about his personal life, Johnny Depp made an appearance at Comic-Con and quickly weirded out everyone in a semi-in-character “part villain rant and part fascist speech.”

Around the time the cast of “Fantastic Beasts 2” promised to cast spells to impeach Trump, Depp showed up in costume to give a speech that sounded a lot like what his fellow cast-members believe Trump to be: fascist.

“Johnny Depp surprised the Hall H audience for the ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ panel at San Diego Comic-Com Saturday morning, delivering an in-character lecture that was part villain rant and part fascist speech,” The Wrapreports.

But as The Wrap notes, in his live performance as his Grindelwald character, “a magical cross between Hitler and Mussolini,” Depp for some reason failed to adopt his on-screen accent, “instead he sort of mumbled haltingly, occasionally leaning into drawling Shakespearean intonations.”- READ MORE

J.K. Rowling defended her choice to cast Johnny Depp in her upcoming film despite domestic abuse allegations, in a statement published Thursday.

Rowling, the author of the “Harry Potter” series, defended her decision to cast Depp as Grindelwald in the upcoming “The Crimes of Grindelwald” despite domestic abuse allegations by ex-wife Amber Heard, according to a statement on Rowling’s website.

“Based on our understanding of the circumstances, the filmmakers and I are not only comfortable sticking with our original casting, but genuinely happy to have Johnny playing a major character in the movies,” said Rowling.

(…)

Depp was accused by ex-wife of Amber Heard of being “verbally and physically abusive” and was granted a restraining order against him in May 2016, reported Buzzfeed. Heard said that Depp paid her $7 million in a settlement, in an interview with Allure Magazine published Nov. 14.