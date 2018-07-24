Alleged transgender ax attacker: Drugs, demons made me commit crime at 7-Eleven store (VIDEO)

An Australian man who identifies as a transgender woman says either drugs or demons caused her to use an ax to attack people at a 7-Eleven store last year.

The suspect, Evie Amati, 26, said she smoked two marijuana joints and then began hearing voices, PJ Media reported.

One of the voices whispered an order to “kill, maim and inflict pain on people and start the rise of hell on earth,” a court has heard.

On Jan. 7, 2017, Amati went to a nearby 7-Eleven in Enmore, a suburb of Sydney. Amati spoke briefly to the first victim, Ben Rimmer, who went in the store to buy a pie on his way home, the Sydney Morning Herald reported. She then allegedly swung the ax into Rimmer’s face, fracturing his nasal bone, eye socket and cheekbone. The victim was hit with such force that he fell to the ground, reports said.

Next, Amati allegedly attacked Sharon Hacker, who was leaving the store after buying milk. He allegedly swung the ax into the back of her head and fractured the base of her skull. According to reports, she still reportedly lives with intense pain from the attack.

Once outside, Amati allegedly walked up to a pedestrian and swung the ax twice at him. The victim managed to fend off the attack by holding his backpack in front of him, according to reports.- READ MORE

