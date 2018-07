WATCH: Terrence Williams’ “Crackhead Ninja Turtles” Video is Hilarious Takedown of the #Resistance: Wins Twitter for the Day

There is marginally funny and then there is just pure funny.

And then there is damn funny.

Twitter comedian Terrence Williams nailed damn funny down pat on Sunday.

Epic trolling.

Liberal Power Rangers beat up a Donald Trump Dummy https://t.co/PBBRVATOJ1 pic.twitter.com/8QCObWGujx — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) July 15, 2018

