Media Enraged Because Trump Walks Faster Than a 92-Year-Old Woman

“Last night President Trump met the Queen at Windsor Castle, where he accidentally committed a breach of royal etiquette by briefly walking in front of the monarch as they set off to inspect a guard of honour,” they wrote.

“Mr Trump appeared momentarily unsure of what he was supposed to do, forcing the Queen to walk around the back of him to get onto his right hand side for the inspection to proceed.”

Quelle horreur!

And that’s not the only breach of royal etiquette he was accused of. Earlier, he faced even harsher allegations from the U.K. Independent.

“Mr Trump and Melania, the first lady, defied protocol when they greeted the Queen: Mr Trump failed to bow and Ms Trump did not curtsy, instead simply shaking hands,” they reported. – READ MORE

The United States is one of Britain’s closest allies, joining forces in multiple wars during the 20th century. But it wasn’t always that way.

The nations’ tumultuous past also received attention on Friday when President Donald Trump and his wife Melania joined Queen Elizabeth II as the honor guard played the U.S. national anthem.

While Trump and his wife stood with their hands held over their hearts, the Queen seemed less enthusiastic. – READ MORE

“Protesters gather in London for mass anti-Trump rallies,” screamed the CNN headline.

One march started at 11 a.m. London time with another at 2 p.m. But if pictures from the first march are any indication, estimates of 200,000 angry protesters clogging the city streets might be heavily exaggerated.

Another picture from the BBC showed even fewer people gathered. – READ MORE

Apparently, this was just too much for them to take.

