Chaos As Three Police Officers Gunned Down After Undercover Hotel Sting; Armed Suspect On the Run

“KCPD spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina says at 12:15 two undercover officers were shot at a motel. Suspect fled in a vehicle with another person. Officer found suspect near 30th and Topping and exchanged gunfire again. Third officer was shot and has been taken to a hospital.” — Ian Cummings

This story is developing.

BREAKING: @kcpolice say injuries to all three officers are NOT life-threatening. Suspect was found dead after a shootout with police. — Elliot Metz (@thatelliotmetz) July 15, 2018

Update: A suspect has been arrested in the shooting of two undercover police officers; a third officer was shot during the hunt for a suspect. https://t.co/IL6Z1vs6ZA — The Kansas City Star (@KCStar) July 15, 2018

KCPD spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina says at 12:15 two undercover officers were shot at a motel. Suspect fled in a vehicle with another person. Officer found suspect near 30th and Topping and exchanged gunfire again. Third officer was shot and has been taken to a hospital. @KCStar — Ian Cummings (@Ian__Cummings) July 15, 2018

You can see a bullet hole in the window of that SUV, and a door open at the motel. Detectives on scene. @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/t7vowyX21X — Nick Starling (@NickStarlingTV) July 15, 2018

BREAKING: @kcpolice now say THREE of their officers have been shot. — Elliot Metz (@thatelliotmetz) July 15, 2018

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1