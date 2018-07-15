Crime
Chaos As Three Police Officers Gunned Down After Undercover Hotel Sting; Armed Suspect On the Run
“KCPD spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina says at 12:15 two undercover officers were shot at a motel. Suspect fled in a vehicle with another person. Officer found suspect near 30th and Topping and exchanged gunfire again. Third officer was shot and has been taken to a hospital.” — Ian Cummings
This story is developing.
BREAKING: @kcpolice say injuries to all three officers are NOT life-threatening.
Suspect was found dead after a shootout with police.
— Elliot Metz (@thatelliotmetz) July 15, 2018
Update: A suspect has been arrested in the shooting of two undercover police officers; a third officer was shot during the hunt for a suspect. https://t.co/IL6Z1vs6ZA
— The Kansas City Star (@KCStar) July 15, 2018
KCPD spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina says at 12:15 two undercover officers were shot at a motel. Suspect fled in a vehicle with another person. Officer found suspect near 30th and Topping and exchanged gunfire again. Third officer was shot and has been taken to a hospital. @KCStar
— Ian Cummings (@Ian__Cummings) July 15, 2018
You can see a bullet hole in the window of that SUV, and a door open at the motel. Detectives on scene. @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/t7vowyX21X
— Nick Starling (@NickStarlingTV) July 15, 2018
BREAKING: @kcpolice now say THREE of their officers have been shot.
— Elliot Metz (@thatelliotmetz) July 15, 2018