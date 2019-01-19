WATCH: Ted Cruz Nails It About Why Pelosi Delayed Trump’s State Of The Union Address

On Wednesday, asked about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s stance to postpone President Trump’s State of the Union Address and why she would take that position, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) gave a biting answer that was dead right: Pelosi doesn’t want Trump to directly address the American people because then they will get a different message than the mainstream media will give them.

Sen @tedcruz: Pelosi’s #Sotu delay is because she’s terrified of Trump speaking directly to the American people pic.twitter.com/0OknSx2Tys #maga — Matt Batzel (@MattBatzel) January 17, 2019

Pelosi wrote to President Trump on Wednesday, “Sadly, given the security concerns and unless government re-opens this week, I suggest we work together to determine another suitable date after government has re-opened for this address or for you to consider delivering your State of the Union address in writing to the Congress on January 29.” She later told CNN, “This is a housekeeping matter in the Congress of the United States, so we can honor the responsibility of the invitation we extended to the President. He can make it from the Oval Office if he wants.” – READ MORE